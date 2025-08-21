Poet Wolf Reads Sept. 10 When Haverhill’s River Bards Opens in New Space

Elizabeth S. Wolf, author of five books of poetry and winner of the 2018 Rattle Prize for her chapbook “Did You Know?,” is the featured reader when Haverhill’s River Bards gather in September at the group’s new downtown home.

Wolf’s work has been featured at the White House, U.S. Capitol and Poetry in Motion Festival, and is included in the Lunar Codex archive, attached to recent NASA unmanned landers sent to the moon.

Following Wolf’s readings during the free poetry night, there is an open mic period for all ages, giving members of the public a chance to share their own work.

Haverhill River Bards meet Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 7 p.m., with Wolf and open mic presenters through 8:30 p.m., at Creative Haverhill’s new location at 43 Washington St.

According to Creative Haverhill, the downtown space near the Washington Street entrance to the Washington-Wingate parking lot, will be used for at least two years until the Cogswell ArtSpace is ready. It was leased thanks to a Partnership Grant from Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative with support from the City of Haverhill and Causeway Development, formerly Traggorth Companies.