Pentucket School Districts Lauds Bus Driving Record of Groveland’s ‘Miss Julie’ Greene

Julie Greene, better known as “Miss Julie,” has missed only three work days in 25 years of driving students to and from the Bagnall Elementary School and Pentucket Regional Middle High School.

This week, the Pentucket Regional School District, serving Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac, called attention to her countless connections with students and families that have brought thank you cards, drawings and invitations to birthday parties.

“I work every day because I want the parents and kids to know I will show up for them, and that the kids will arrive at school safely,” Greene says. “The best part of my days is seeing my kids’ faces.”

This month, she was named Driver of the Year by Beacon Mobility, Salter Transportation’s parent company, for her unwavering dedication, professionalism and care for her student passengers.

Greene, of Groveland, also received the Lytx DriveCam Bus Driver of the Year in March. Lytx provides training, GPS tracking and fleet management services for thousands of transportation fleets and more than 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. Lytx honors drivers who operate their vehicles safely and responsibly, have excelled in the Lytx driver safety program and have enhanced the overall image of the transportation industry.

She has driven multiple routes Salter Transportation of Newbury, Pentucket’s contracted transportation provider. For the past 10 years, she has driven “the white bus” for Bagnall Elementary School students in Groveland and the late bus for students who attend after-school activities.