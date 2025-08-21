Barker to Share Memories and More at Her ‘Olde Roche Pharmacy Museum’

Elaine Barker, longtime member, enthusiast and ambassador for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is taking time share history and artifacts at her “Olde Roche Pharmacy Museum.”

Barker shares memories with Chamber members, discussing Monument Square’s landmark Roche Pharmacy that her late husband Harry J. “Joe” Barker Jr. operated from 1961 to 1982.

The free Coffee Connect Morning Mixer takes place Thursday, Sept. 4, from 8-9 a.m., at Barker’s Paper Potpourri, 93 Broadway, Haverhill. There will be complimentary coffee, pastries and a chance for members to make connections.

Those interested may register online at HaverhillChamber.com.