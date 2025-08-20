Statewide Tomato Winners Include Haverhill’s Wally’s Vegetables and West Newbury’s Grant Family Farm

Haverhill-based Wally’s Vegetables and West Newbury’s Grant Family Farm were named winners this past Tuesday at the Boston Public Market for the 40th Annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest.

Wally’s Vegetables won twice in the Heirloom category for its Striped German and Brandywine tomatoes. In the Slicing category, Grant Family Farm was recognized for its Rubee Dawn variety. The event was sponsored by Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources and New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association, highlighting locally sourced produce during the peak harvest season. This year, the contest received 101 entries from 19 farms located all over Massachusetts.

“The Tomato Contest celebrates the hard work of commercial growers from across the state and showcases the fresh, high-quality produce available during our harvest season,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Today’s contest highlights the determination of our farmers, who face challenges from changing weather patterns, to provide food that supports our communities and local economies. I encourage everyone to buy local produce to enjoy fresher food and support our hardworking farmers.”

New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association Secretary/Treasurer Chris Grant added the contest has become an annual tradition for many Massachusetts farmers.

The judging panel, made up of food writers, chefs and produce experts, evaluated each entry based on flavor, firmness, slicing quality, exterior color and shape. Top prizes went to farmers from Cucurbit Farm in Acton, Upper Hand Farm in Beverly, Red Fire Farm in Montague and Ward’s Berry Farm in Sharon.

Massachusetts farmers produce approximately five million pounds of tomatoes each year from 739 farms spanning 520 acres of land. This crop is currently valued at about $12 million.