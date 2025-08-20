Macone Offers Merrimack River Hike Aug. 21

John Macone leads a free hike along the banks of the Merrimack River beginning in downtown Haverhill tonight.

Macone’s hike will takes place Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m., with hikers gathering first in front of the Haverhill Post Office in Washington Square. It is described as a low impact urban exploration that will take about 90 minutes.

Macone, former director of policy and education at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, brings the story of the river to life in a unique and engaging way. He will share his extensive knowledge of the river and its environs and work he has done to improve the river’s health.

This event is part of the Essex County Greenbelt Society’s “Let’s Hike Haverhill” series. There is a waitlist online at ECGA.org.