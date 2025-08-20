Haverhill Cultural Council Seeks Input on How It Awards Local Grants

The Haverhill Cultural Council is seeking the public’s input on how it allocates state money to artists and cultural organizations.

The Council is asking the public to take a six-question Community Survey by the end of the month. There are versions in in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Questions range from how the public hears about community events to what categories of cultural and arts initiatives the Council should fund.

During the year ending last June 30, the Haverhill Cultural Council awarded more than $61,000 to various individuals and groups. (See list below).

The survey is available on paper at the Haverhill Public Library and Haverhill City Hall as well as online through the Council’s Facebook page and through the links below.

These are the links:

The deadline to submit the survey is Sunday, Aug. 31.