Haverhill Cultural Council Seeks Input on How It Awards Local Grants

Haverhill Cultural Council Chair John Hassan and Jennifer Shimmel, representing Marigold Montessori School, at a reception for 2025 grantees during March of 2025. (WHAV News photograph.)

The Haverhill Cultural Council is seeking the public’s input on how it allocates state money to artists and cultural organizations.

The Council is asking the public to take a six-question Community Survey by the end of the month. There are versions in in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Questions range from how the public hears about community events to what categories of cultural and arts initiatives the Council should fund.

During the year ending last June 30, the Haverhill Cultural Council awarded more than $61,000 to various individuals and groups. (See list below).

The survey is available on paper at the Haverhill Public Library and Haverhill City Hall as well as online through the Council’s Facebook page and through the links below.

These are the links:

The deadline to submit the survey is Sunday, Aug. 31.

NameProject TitleAmount
Team Haverhill, Inc.Team Haverhill's River Ruckus 2025$3,000
Colombian Cultural Committee of the Merrimack ValleyLA CULTURA VIVA 2024$2,854
Creative Haverhill, Inc.Más Fuertes Unidos - Latinx Community Art Show$2,000
East Parish Meeting HouseEast Parish Meeting House, Grounds & Building Maintenance$2,000
Fine and Performing Arts Department, Haverhill Public SchoolsPurchase and Installation of Second Clay Storage Unit, Haverhill High School Ceramics Studio$2,000
Lipman, MarkEndless Horizons$2,000
Mitrano, MirandaPaper Making Summer Sessions$2,000
Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts, Inc.Vida Carnaval$1,700
de la Guardia, AlianaCommission of a New Work by Maria Sappho$1,700
Haverhill Community Television Corp.HC Media Professional Course Series$1,500
Public Media of New England, Inc.Spotlight on Local Talent—Arts & Culture Focus$1,500
Urban Bridges, Inc.ACAT Summer Theatre Workshop$1,500
Xotyeni, AmyIrise Dance Project at The Haverhill Art Walk$1,500
Creative Haverhill, Inc.Haverhill Art Walk Pride Parade$1,200
Discovery Club: Haverhill Public SchoolsHeart and Sole of Haverhill$1,200
Houle, JennPlant Paint Cross Pollinate$1,200
Powell, JenniferOutdoor Sculptures "You are Here"$1,200
Urban Village Montessori, Inc.The Art of our Hands and the Story it Tells$1,200
Calvary Baptist ChurchDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration$1,100
Hersey, LisaBookbinding at the Library$1,100
Punctuate4, Inc.The Abolitionist Refrain$1,100
Team Haverhill, Inc.Outdoor Music Series$1,100
Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier HomesteadExploring Historic Textile Production$1,100
Wisteria Montessori, Inc.Boardwalk Block Party$1,100
AgeSpan, Inc.Arts Programming for Haverhill Housing Authority Residents$1,000
Bettagere Nagendra Prasad, Pranav SwaroopProject SARANG - Colors of South Asian Music$1,000
Brown, EdwardThe Socialists of Shoe City: The Socialist Movement in Haverhill, Massachusetts$1,000
Essence HaverhillYoga In The Park$1,000
Farrell, JamiePrint with the Museum of Printing$1,000
Haverhill Education Foundation IncKidsFest$1,000
Haverhill YMCAY Arts Show$1,000
MUSIC Dance.eduHip Hop Chair Dance for Seniors! - a dance series$1,000
New Moon Coffeehouse, IncTried & True, Rising & New at New Moon Coffeehouse$1,000
Nocera, Josef50s Dance Party at the Senior Center$1,000
OnStage, Inc.Petrushka & the Caterpillar/Paint Plant Art Workshop$1,000
Osborne, BriannaArmor A Community Art Exhibition$1,000
Young Men's Christian Association of the North Shore, Inc.Pottery & More$1,000
Jewett, EmilyElectrical box paintings$900
Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Inc.Merrimack Valley Concert Band Summer Series$800
The Delvena Theatre CompanyMangia, Meatballs and Murder$795
The Delvena Theatre CompanyThe Incredible Mae West!$685
Wise, DennisThe Theft of Dignity: Haverhill Free Public Presentation$680
Wisteria Montessori, Inc.Immersive visits with Buttonwoods Museum$600
York, MattWillie Nelson - Songs & Stories w/ Matt York$600
MUSIC Dance.eduI am Autistic I am Fantastic - The Musical$580
Guerin, Sarah M.Buttonwoods Museum FAiR Presentation$532
Andover Choral Society, Inc.Phases of Love$500
Rull, Thomas E.A Musical Journey Through the Years December Holiday Show$500
Sarkhel, SuryaImmigrant Story & Multidisciplinary Performance$500
The Haverhill Historical SocietyAccused of Sundry Acts of Witchcraft: The Haverhill Accused$500
Lappen, HenryHenry the Juggler Performance$450
Newman, HowardMusic for Seniors$400
Waterman, JonLive Music Making History Live$400
Jackson, PeterCommunity Magic Show$300
Kirouac, DanielConcert for Haverhill Citizen Center$275
Zaino, Nick100 Years of Boston Comedy$250
Total$61,101.00

 

