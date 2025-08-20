Haverhill Cultural Council Seeks Input on How It Awards Local Grants

The Haverhill Cultural Council is seeking the public’s input on how it allocates state money to artists and cultural organizations.
The Council is asking the public to take a six-question Community Survey by the end of the month. There are versions in in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Questions range from how the public hears about community events to what categories of cultural and arts initiatives the Council should fund.
During the year ending last June 30, the Haverhill Cultural Council awarded more than $61,000 to various individuals and groups. (See list below).
The survey is available on paper at the Haverhill Public Library and Haverhill City Hall as well as online through the Council’s Facebook page and through the links below.
These are the links:
- Haverhill Cultural Council’s Community Survey in English
- Haverhill Cultural Council’s Community Survey in Spanish
- Haverhill Cultural Council’s Community Survey in Haitian Creole
The deadline to submit the survey is Sunday, Aug. 31.
|Name
|Project Title
|Amount
|Team Haverhill, Inc.
|Team Haverhill's River Ruckus 2025
|$3,000
|Colombian Cultural Committee of the Merrimack Valley
|LA CULTURA VIVA 2024
|$2,854
|Creative Haverhill, Inc.
|Más Fuertes Unidos - Latinx Community Art Show
|$2,000
|East Parish Meeting House
|East Parish Meeting House, Grounds & Building Maintenance
|$2,000
|Fine and Performing Arts Department, Haverhill Public Schools
|Purchase and Installation of Second Clay Storage Unit, Haverhill High School Ceramics Studio
|$2,000
|Lipman, Mark
|Endless Horizons
|$2,000
|Mitrano, Miranda
|Paper Making Summer Sessions
|$2,000
|Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts, Inc.
|Vida Carnaval
|$1,700
|de la Guardia, Aliana
|Commission of a New Work by Maria Sappho
|$1,700
|Haverhill Community Television Corp.
|HC Media Professional Course Series
|$1,500
|Public Media of New England, Inc.
|Spotlight on Local Talent—Arts & Culture Focus
|$1,500
|Urban Bridges, Inc.
|ACAT Summer Theatre Workshop
|$1,500
|Xotyeni, Amy
|Irise Dance Project at The Haverhill Art Walk
|$1,500
|Creative Haverhill, Inc.
|Haverhill Art Walk Pride Parade
|$1,200
|Discovery Club: Haverhill Public Schools
|Heart and Sole of Haverhill
|$1,200
|Houle, Jenn
|Plant Paint Cross Pollinate
|$1,200
|Powell, Jennifer
|Outdoor Sculptures "You are Here"
|$1,200
|Urban Village Montessori, Inc.
|The Art of our Hands and the Story it Tells
|$1,200
|Calvary Baptist Church
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
|$1,100
|Hersey, Lisa
|Bookbinding at the Library
|$1,100
|Punctuate4, Inc.
|The Abolitionist Refrain
|$1,100
|Team Haverhill, Inc.
|Outdoor Music Series
|$1,100
|Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Homestead
|Exploring Historic Textile Production
|$1,100
|Wisteria Montessori, Inc.
|Boardwalk Block Party
|$1,100
|AgeSpan, Inc.
|Arts Programming for Haverhill Housing Authority Residents
|$1,000
|Bettagere Nagendra Prasad, Pranav Swaroop
|Project SARANG - Colors of South Asian Music
|$1,000
|Brown, Edward
|The Socialists of Shoe City: The Socialist Movement in Haverhill, Massachusetts
|$1,000
|Essence Haverhill
|Yoga In The Park
|$1,000
|Farrell, Jamie
|Print with the Museum of Printing
|$1,000
|Haverhill Education Foundation Inc
|KidsFest
|$1,000
|Haverhill YMCA
|Y Arts Show
|$1,000
|MUSIC Dance.edu
|Hip Hop Chair Dance for Seniors! - a dance series
|$1,000
|New Moon Coffeehouse, Inc
|Tried & True, Rising & New at New Moon Coffeehouse
|$1,000
|Nocera, Josef
|50s Dance Party at the Senior Center
|$1,000
|OnStage, Inc.
|Petrushka & the Caterpillar/Paint Plant Art Workshop
|$1,000
|Osborne, Brianna
|Armor A Community Art Exhibition
|$1,000
|Young Men's Christian Association of the North Shore, Inc.
|Pottery & More
|$1,000
|Jewett, Emily
|Electrical box paintings
|$900
|Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Inc.
|Merrimack Valley Concert Band Summer Series
|$800
|The Delvena Theatre Company
|Mangia, Meatballs and Murder
|$795
|The Delvena Theatre Company
|The Incredible Mae West!
|$685
|Wise, Dennis
|The Theft of Dignity: Haverhill Free Public Presentation
|$680
|Wisteria Montessori, Inc.
|Immersive visits with Buttonwoods Museum
|$600
|York, Matt
|Willie Nelson - Songs & Stories w/ Matt York
|$600
|MUSIC Dance.edu
|I am Autistic I am Fantastic - The Musical
|$580
|Guerin, Sarah M.
|Buttonwoods Museum FAiR Presentation
|$532
|Andover Choral Society, Inc.
|Phases of Love
|$500
|Rull, Thomas E.
|A Musical Journey Through the Years December Holiday Show
|$500
|Sarkhel, Surya
|Immigrant Story & Multidisciplinary Performance
|$500
|The Haverhill Historical Society
|Accused of Sundry Acts of Witchcraft: The Haverhill Accused
|$500
|Lappen, Henry
|Henry the Juggler Performance
|$450
|Newman, Howard
|Music for Seniors
|$400
|Waterman, Jon
|Live Music Making History Live
|$400
|Jackson, Peter
|Community Magic Show
|$300
|Kirouac, Daniel
|Concert for Haverhill Citizen Center
|$275
|Zaino, Nick
|100 Years of Boston Comedy
|$250
|Total
|$61,101.00