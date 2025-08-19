State Awards Annual First Responder Staffing Grants to Haverhill and Lawrence

Haverhill and Lawrence will each receive money again this year to pay for police and fire staff under an unusual state program where only 10 cities in the state are eligible.

Haverhill was awarded $333,792 and Lawrence $1.2 million on Tuesday under the Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Program. Officials said payment of the grants was sped up this year as part of the state’s response to the July 13 fire in Fall River that killed 10 people and injured 30 others. Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett welcomed the assistance.

“Maintaining and enhancing public safety in the City of Haverhill is a major priority of my administration. With the funds received through the Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Program, the Haverhill Police Department can perform duties outside of routine patrol at a higher level. These duties include traffic enforcement, community policing, ATV patrols, motorcycle patrols, walking beats, hot spot patrols, drug interdiction and community meetings. Investing in these services makes a real difference in preventing crime and keeping people safe,” she said in a statement.

Gov. Maura Healey added, “Following the tragedy at Gabriel House, we were able to respond to the needs of first responders in Fall River and cities across the state to ensure police and fire departments have access to the resources they need as soon as possible.”

Legislators created the program requiring communities to have a population of at least 60,000 and demonstrate their police departments have an operating budget of less than $200 per resident as of 2010. Besides Haverhill and Lawrence, eligible communities are Brockton, Fall River, Framingham, Lowell, Lynn, Malden. Newton and Somerville.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy noted in the statement the grants allow public safety officials to decide for themselves how to best use the money.

In past years, cities were able to use the grants over a 12-month period from January through December, but this year given the option to use the money over a period of up to 17 months, from now through December 2026.