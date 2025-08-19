State Approves Haverhill High’s Health Assisting and Other CTE Programs in Methuen and Lawrence

New high school programs in Haverhill, Methuen and Greater Lawrence are among the state’s newly approved career technical education programs.

Haverhill High School’s Health Assisting, Methuen High’s Multimedia and Broadcast Production and Greater Lawrence Regional Technical High School’s Aviation Maintenance were among 18 programs in 16 high schools cited Tuesday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Officials said the aviation maintenance program at Greater Lawrence Regional Technical High School is only the second such program in the state, being developed at a time when the number of people employed in air transportation in Massachusetts has been increasing significantly and steadily. Greater Lawrence Technical School Superintendent-Director John Lavoie said in a statement the program has also been formally approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This expansion further strengthens the partnership between education and industry, creating new opportunities for students to pursue meaningful careers while addressing the Commonwealth’s critical need for skilled professionals,” Lavoie said.

Career and technical education programs are geared to equip students with the skills to succeed in today’s job market. Officials said signature components of programs include at least 900 hours of immersive learning time, co-operative education in partnership with local employers and opportunities to earn high-value, industry recognized credentials.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it has completed a market analysis to modernize programs and update the instructional frameworks to align with current in-demand industries, including animal science, construction, biotechnology, robotics and automation and marine service technology.