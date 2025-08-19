Newburyport YWCA Breaks Ground on 48 Affordable Senior Apartments in Methuen

Methuen is getting an additional 48 units of subsidized housing for very low-income seniors.

The YWCA of Greater Newburyport broke ground Tuesday on a second building next to its initial 48-unit YWCA Residences at Ingalls Court. The complex is on the grounds of the Nevins Nursing and Rehab Centre. Construction is expected to take two years.

On hand for the ground breaking ceremony was 3rd District Congresswoman Lori Trahan. Trahan praised the collaborative process that created the conditions for the YWCA Residences at Ingalls Court and spoke about the importance of providing safe and secure housing for seniors to live in dignity.

“This project proves the connection that housing policy is public health policy. And that is why it is easy to fight to ensure we secure the federal investment necessary to make this possible. I am so proud of the $11.8 million in total federal support,” Trahan said.

As with the first units, additional apartments will be open to individuals 62 years and older who make less than $29,700 a year, according to Julia McDonald, president of the YWCA board of directors. Residents have access to an on-site healthcare clinic and activity center run by Element Care.

State Sen. Pavel M. Payano said the state needs more projects like the YWCA Residences.

“I think what’s happening here today is extremely, extremely important. One of the number one issues that I get every time I talk to people when I’m at the doors talking to folks, when people are giving me calls, it’s housing,” Payano said.

During the tour of the first building, Douglas Thompson, president and CEO of Element Care, said seniors who live in safe and secure housing with ready access to health care live on average six years longer. He also explained why pairing a Program of All-Inclusive Care or PACE program with housing saves money.

“Programs like this are not only the right thing to do for our community, they are also the smart thing to do. PACE saves the state and federal government money. By keeping people out of institutional settings, by providing wrap-around care and meeting people where they are, we avoid costly emergency room visits, hospitalizations and the need for nursing home placements,” Thompson said.

Ydamis Rodriguez moved into the YWCA Residences in July from an older apartment in Lawrence. “I feel like I am in heaven already,” she said. “It is comfortable and peaceful and I feel safe. I am not going anywhere. They will take me out of here when I am dead.”

PACE programs are administered by Medicare and Medicaid and provide healthcare services and engaging activities to allow older adults to stay in their homes and communities, Thompson said.

The Ingalls Court project is one of five low-income housing complexes on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley operated by YWCA of Greater Newburyport.

Earlier, Trahan joined Greater Lawrence Family Health Center leaders and Lawrence Mayor Brian A, DePeña to cut the ribbon on the Health Center’s West Site Expansion and Renovation project, made possible by $2 million in federal funding secured by Trahan.