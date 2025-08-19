Methuen Police Arrest Three Derry Men; Report Taking Fentanyl and Gun Off the Streets

Methuen Police Department said Tuesday three Derry, N.H., men were arrested Monday on drug charges, taking fentanyl and a pistol off the city streets.

Methuen Police Street Crimes Unit reported arresting 20-year-old Jacob Barreiro, 44-year-old Joshua McKinnon and 35-year-old Thomas Winward, all of Derry, were charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute amphetamine. Barreiro was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition without an identification card and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. McKinnon was also charged with motor vehicle violations.

Police said in a press release they were investigating narcotics dealing in the area of Larchwood Road and the surrounding neighborhood in response to ongoing community complaints. The three men were arrested without incident and arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.