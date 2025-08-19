Greater Haverhill Arts Association 2025 Art Festival Sept. 6

A previous Greater Haverhill Arts Association Art Festival. (Courtesy photograph.)

Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Art Festival, featuring works from area artists, is set for Saturday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bradford Common.

The 25-year tradition includes up to 50 artists who work in fine art mediums such as painting, drawing, sculpture and photography who have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their wares at booths set up along the paths of common.

Artists interested in having their own booths may register on the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s website, HaverhillArtAssociation.org. There is no requirement to be a member of the Association to participate.

