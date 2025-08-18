‘Hungry Hillies’ Food Truck Would Support Summer Meals, Help Farm-to-Table Classes

Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta is proposing to purchase a fully equipped food truck to be used as both a mobile food pantry as well as to deliver prepared meals to sites where children congregate around the city.

Marotta told the Haverhill School Committee last week there is federal money available in the school’s revolving cafeteria account that can be used for the purchase of a “Hungry Hillies” food truck.

“We have some federal money that can be spent for very restrictive purposes. It can’t be used on students. It has to go to food or food-related items. We’ve been revamping all our cafeterias and we still have a little left. Thinking about purchasing a food truck to be used both as a food pantry, a mobile food pantry for the community and a food truck that we could use to serve meals to students in the summertime in the community as well as maybe go to football games and have a little bit of extra food truck fun,” Marotta said.

Noting that fully 70% of the district’s students are considered low income, Marotta said a mobile pantry would allow the school to provide perishable items not normally offered in the individual food pantries at many schools. She said a food truck would also allow expansion of the summer meals program beyond the sandwiches that are delivered during the week to public parks and playgrounds. She added high school students at Gateway Academy could use the truck as a base of operations for a food truck business selling the food they will be growing in their new greenhouse and preparing in their culinary arts farm-to-table classes.

Marotta said she expects the truck will cost between $100,000 and $200,000 and that it will last for 250,000 to 300,000 miles. She said the school system will consider both used and new models.

School Committee members were generally in favor of the plan and voted unanimously to allow Marotta to issue a request for proposals that would give the district a better feel for the cost.

Ward 7 School Committee member Thomas Grannemann asked about liability and regulations the school department would follow. Marotta acknowledged there is always liability when food is served, but she said she is confident her staff is well-trained to limit the risk. Further, she said, all health and other regulations will be followed and other districts around the country, among them Lowell, are running food trucks successfully.

School Committee Vice Chairman Richard J. Rosa asked the superintendent to ensure other needs are met before a food truck is purchased.

“I’m supportive of this but I would like to just encourage that someone go to all the cafeterias in the schools and make sure they that have everything they need and that anything that is broken gets replaced,” Rosa said.

The board heard a report on how Haverhill is moving from assessing students for graduation through testing to a system focused on career and college readiness. The board also tabled a formal evaluation of the superintendent to allow her to review an amendment Grannemann proposed around student engagement.