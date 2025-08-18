Haverhill Groups Organize ‘Arts Alive: A Night of Resistance and Resilience’

“Arts Alive: A Night of Resistance and Resilience” is an upcoming event themed around resistance and resilience seeks artists and poets are invited to submit their work.

The night, organized by Creative Haverhill, Greater Haverhill Indivisible and former Haverhill High History Department Chair Tom Jordan urges artists to turn in submissions that, “help us come together, spark dialogue, and imagine a better future.”

No parameters are provided for the medium of art they are seeking. The exhibition, hosted Friday, Oct. 17, at 90 Washington St., Haverhill, features art, poetry, music, as well as, “conversation and connection.”

Event coordinators said they hope the celebration will aid in, “the ongoing effort to protect and strengthen our democracy.”

Artists may submit works by Friday, Sept. 26, at CreativeHaverhill.org.