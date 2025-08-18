Artie Demoulas Speaks Out on Sisters’ Removal of Board Member

The removal of a board member of Demoulas Super Markets during the latest round of company infighting brought condemnation Monday from suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas.

A statement from Demoulas noted Bill Shea, a company director for 26 years, was removed last Thursday by the three Demoulas sisters—Frances Kettenbach, Glorianne Demoulas Farnham and Caren Demoulas Pasquale.

“Mr. Shea embraced the associates and the culture of Market Basket, recognizing early on that it is the heart of the company and is the secret to our collective success,” Demoulas said in a statement. “He deserves every accolade. His abrupt and inelegant dismissal saddens me. Mr. Shea will always have my profound gratitude, admiration and respect. We know how much Mr. Shea has meant to this company.”

In the same statement, Shea blames his removal on simply doing his job.

“I think it is clear that the main reason I was removed was that I was exercising my right as a board member to demand information on what the basis of these allegations against Arthur was, particularly about the supposed work stoppage. That’s not a threat, it’s a duty that I had—to get to the bottom of why they had so publicly decapitated this incredibly successful company, removing its management,” he said. Similarly, he added, he believes Terry Carleton was also dismissed from the board in January because he “questioned a number of things.”

The statement notes Shea was also removed as chairman during the 2014 family fight by Arthur S. Demoulas.

Justine Griffin, spokesperson for Arthur Demoulas said Shea was “the one person who had the right to demand the factual information behind these false accusations” and his removal “wiped out any dissent to their moves, not to mention the deep knowledge of the company the board previously possessed, and the insights it enabled.”