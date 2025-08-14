Let’s Paddle Haverhill Takes on the Merrimack River Aug. 23

The next “Let’s Paddle Haverhill” tour is on the Merrimack River a week from Saturday.

Canoeists and kayakers will paddle downriver toward Hale’s Island and potentially beyond, depending on conditions. Organizers say the route is beginner-friendly with no rapids or technical challenges and there will be an incoming tide to ensure a smooth return.

The group launches Saturday, Aug. 23, with participants asked to arrive at 10 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. launch from the Bradford City Ramp, 30 Ferry St., next to the Crescent Yacht Club. Exploration of the Merrimack River is expected to take about two and a half hours.

In case of unfavorable river conditions, the group will instead paddle around Johnson’s Pond in Groveland. Registered participants will be notified of any changes in advance. Registration takes place online at LetsPaddleHaverhill.com.

Let’s Paddle Haverhill is a community-driven initiative offering free paddling events designed to connect people with nature, each other and the hidden beauty of Haverhill’s waterways.