Lawrence Community Garden Offers Workshop Saturday for Urban Agriculture Week

A Lawrence community garden is being featured Saturday as one of the state’s urban farms during the conclusion of Urban Agriculture Week.

Groundwork Lawrence is offering a workshop, “City Harvest—Growing and Sourcing Locally Grown Food,” Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Community Garden at Lowell and Margin Streets. 107 Margin St., Lawrence.

The workshop explores the benefits of shopping locally, growing residents’ own food and supporting Farmers Markets. Information about farmers market coupons, Healthy Incentives Program benefits, DTA tools and how to locate nearby farms, markets and community gardens in the neighborhood. The session will also highlight how to engage with Groundwork Lawrence’s Costello Urban Farm and summer programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities for youth.

Urban Agriculture Week in Massachusetts celebrates the innovation, impact and growth of farms in urban neighborhoods. Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources launched its Urban Agriculture Grant Program, described as the first of its kind in the nation, in 2014. It has awarded more than $3 million to more than 110 urban agriculture projects.