Haverhill Retirement Board Suspends Two Firefighter Pensions Over Paperwork

The Haverhill Retirement Board voted this past Tuesday to, at least temporarily, terminate pensions for two retired Haverhill firefighters because the state says it has not received notification of their non-pension earnings.

David S. Van Dam, the administrator for the board, said Paul Weinburgh and Thomas J. Witkowski may petition for reinstatement of their retirement benefits once they have provided the information requested by the state Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission.

“Termination sounds final, but we exist to pay people their pensions so we want to see them back in compliance,” Van Dam told WHAV. “The board has to act, however, if we are told by the state someone is out of compliance.”

Weinburgh told WHAV that he hasn’t collected a pension from the City of Haverhill in two years because he decided to go back to work full time. He currently works as a safety manager for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

A third retired firefighter, Randall A. Brown, faced termination of his pension, but Van Dam said the city made a mistake in the salary figures it provided to the state. Once that issue was resolved Brown was back in compliance.