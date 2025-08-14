Haverhill Cannabis Retailer Says State’s Equity Fund Helps Her Compete as Market Changes

By Sam Drysdale

A Haverhill cannabis store owner says the social equity grant she received this year from the state will help her compete as market forces favor larger retailers.

Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem Haverhill, received her first social equity grant this year, at the maximum $500,000 level. She is using it to upgrade her 1876 building to prepare for a future social consumption license, adding an elevator, new stairwell and a rooftop lounge space.

“With market compression and the instability of the cannabis market in Massachusetts, this grant will be instrumental in the future success of our single-entity, woman-owned small business,” Pineau said. “We’re seeing mom-and-pop businesses across the commonwealth going out of business every month. It’s a really scary time to be a cannabis operator.”

Local store owners say the industry remains tilted toward well-capitalized corporate operators who had an early foothold through the state’s original medical marijuana program. Some mom-and-pop shops are closing, owners say, unable to match the resources of companies with more capital. For them, annual grants from the state fund can be the difference between survival and shutting down.

Pineau, one of the state’s earliest economic empowerment license holders, said the grant helps level the playing field— but only somewhat. She is planning a $1.5 million to $2 million renovation, meaning the award will cover only a fraction of the cost.

“It’s really exciting for small businesses like myself, who are doing our best to compete with well-capitalized groups,” she said.

The state fund designed to help entrepreneurs from communities disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition saw a major infusion of money over the past year, bringing in more than $29 million in new funding while doling out $26.5 million in grants to 181 businesses.

The $26.5 million in awards is over 10 times the amount granted in the fiscal year 2024, the first grant cycle since the Massachusetts’ Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund was established. The state awarded $2.3 million to 50 recipients in the first grant cycle.

An annual legislative report filed last week shows the fund started fiscal 2025 with $27.3 million, then received a $29 million transfer from the Marijuana Regulation Fund in April, along with about $12,000 in donations. By year’s end, the fund had a $29.6 million uncommitted balance after awarding its largest round of grants.

Created in 2022, the trust fund is meant to chip away at barriers to entry for smaller cannabis businesses, especially those owned by people of color, women and individuals impacted by past enforcement policies.

For Pineau, the prospect of ongoing grant rounds over the next five years offers hope. She said her business is prepared to “hit the ground running” as soon as final regulations for social consumption establishments are approved.