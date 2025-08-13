State Awards Lawrence School Money to Cleanup Brownfields Site

A state Brownfields Redevelopment grant will help students take classes at a new school on reclaimed land in Lawrence.

Esperanza Academy School of Lawrence was recently awarded $580,000 to clean a .71-acre site at 440 North Canal in Lawrence, where it plans to relocate and build a new 31,000-square-foot school building serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The grant is part of $6.5 million geared to redevelop 20 contaminated properties.

“The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund helps local partners meet their economic development goals by bringing blighted or vacant sites back into productive use for housing and commercial development,” said Interim Economic Development Secretary Ashley Stolba, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “This is an important state resource for cleaning up contaminated properties to benefit our residents and communities now and into the future.”

The tuition-free independent school for girls is developing a new building with 13 classrooms, a state-of-the-art laboratory and engineering makerspace, a Wellness Center to expand music and art therapy services, a community kitchen, a bodega to offer no-cost essential household items and a new graduate success center to expand support programs for alumni, according to MHIC, a private, nonprofit financier of affordable housing and community development.

MassDevelopment oversees the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, created in 1998 to transform contaminated and underused industrial or commercial properties by paying for or financing environmental assessments and remediation towards redevelopment.

MassDevelopment President and CEO Navjeet Bal said, “Today’s awards will clear the way for hundreds of new housing units, new commercial spaces and more, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects bring for families, seniors and neighborhoods across Massachusetts.”