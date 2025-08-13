Methuen Marks Successes of its PATH Behavioral Health Program

Methuen is celebrating the successes of the first year of its Police Assisted Therapeutic Help—or PATH— behavioral health program.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Front Line Services President and CEO Matthew Page-Shelton said this week the effort has reached hundreds of Methuen residents, changed lives, and saved hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“A few years ago, as police reform gained momentum in Massachusetts and across the nation, law enforcement was challenged to reimagine policing. In Methuen, we recognized a critical gap: our officers were not adequately equipped to address the growing number of residents experiencing mental health crises. Their only tools were handcuffs or involuntary Section 12 hospitalizations. We needed a better approach,” McNamara explained.

PATH includes the Crisis Intervention Team, which responds directly to behavioral health crises and helps divert individuals from unnecessary arrests or emergency room visits, and the Community Response Team, which follows up and connects residents to ongoing behavioral health or substance use care and support. In partnership with Front-Line Services, residents also receive access to outpatient mental health care at no cost.

PATH teams had 1,389 encounters with a total of 434 different people, processing 693 referrals and providing more than 600 hours of therapeutic services. In addition, 347 Methuen residents receive ongoing support from PATH. Savings are estimated to be $475,000 in unnecessary emergency room visits and involuntary commitments, about $17,500 in criminal justice costs and $14,000 in 911 diversion costs.

The program is paid by grants from the U.S. Department of Justice, including a $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), and $550,000 Justice Mental Health Collaborative. Earlier this year, Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. added $165,000 in city money.