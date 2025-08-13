Haverhill Honors YMCA Teen Lifeguard Who Rescued Retired Haverhill Teacher

(Additional photographs below.)

A Haverhill High School senior was lauded as a hero Wednesday for saving a swimmer who became unresponsive in the Haverhill YMCA pool in June.

Lifeguard Leah Terroux, 17, was on duty Sunday, June 29, during free swim when she noticed out of the corner of her eye that a swimmer had sunk to the bottom of the pool and wasn’t coming back up.

“So I immediately blew my whistle to clear the pool, pressed an emergency button that alerts staff downstairs something was wrong and jumped in,” Terroux, who has worked at the Y for a year and a half, told WHAV. “Another swimmer, a man, helped me get Mr. Malbon out of the water. Then I started CPR and his color immediately started to get better.”

The man in the pool was 82-year-old Bruce Malbon, a longtime Haverhill resident, well-known Haverhill High School teacher and frequent swimmer at the Y.

With her parents and grandparents surrounding her, Terroux was commended for her quick thinking at a ceremony just outside the Y pool. Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett was on hand to give Terroux and others involved with the rescue citations commending them for their quick actions. Speaking directly to Terroux, Barrett said the entire city is appreciative.

“We are so lucky that you were there to save Bruce. You reacted appropriately. You did all the training, it came through. You were there when it counted,” Barrett said.

City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan also presented Terroux a citation from the City Council. He related his own personal gratitude for Terroux’s quick reaction as well as other Y staff and first responders from the city fire and police departments and paramedics from Pridestar Trinity EMS who participated in the rescue.

“I have a very special reason why I am grateful that you saved Bruce Malbon’s life. Bruce Malbon was my German teacher back at Haverhill High School from 1975 until 1979. That was a few years ago and he is still with us, and I am forever grateful to all of you for saving his life. Thank you so much,” Sullivan said.

YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller said the incident shows the importance of partnerships and collaboration as well as making sure all children in Haverhill know how to swim. She also pointed out the important work of her lifeguards, most of whom are under 25.

“When we talk about hiring lifeguards, we think about a lot of young staff and the training that goes in, but to think about saving a person’s life is immeasurable,” Fuller said.

Fuller noted the Y is among several local agencies that are providing free swimming lessons to Haverhill residents. The Y initiated a free swimming lesson program at Haverhill’s Plug Pond this summer.

Malbon said he has been a member of the Y since attending summer camp as a kid and that, in his retirement, he is often at the Y three days a week swimming or taking other classes. On the fateful Sunday in June he had his two grandchildren, 7 and 10, with him at the pool.

“I just wanted to thank everyone here, for all of you people that helped me out. To think I wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for you and that’s something to be proud about,” Malbon said.

First responders from the Haverhill fire and police department who were honored with citations from both the mayor and City Council were firefighters Nelson Dejesus-Mateo, Paxton Lee and Brendan Sargent as well as fire Lt. Henry Schlothan. Haverhill Police Officer David MacKinnon received a citation as well as Pridestar EMS paramedics Timothy Abbott, Alison Benedict and Ty Clemetson.