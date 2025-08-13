Forrest and Donaldson Join Pentucket Regional Middle High as Assistant Principals

Pentucket Regional Middle High School is welcoming two new assistant principals as it readies for the 2025-2026 school year.

Assistant Principals Trina Forrest and Lindsay Donaldson succeed Caitlin Burke and Andy Bub, who left the district for other job opportunities.

“Thank you to Ms. Burke and Mr. Bub, whose dedication to our students made a significant difference in the Pentucket community,” Principal Brenda Erhardt said. “We’re happy to welcome Ms. Forrest and Ms. Donaldson to the Middle High School team and look forward to their contributions.”

Forrest brings 23 years of classroom experience to the role, including the past 15 years as a classroom and special education teacher at the John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. She holds a bachelor’s in Elementary Education and Communications and a master’s in Moderate Special Needs, all from the Boston College Lynch School of Education.

Donaldson joins Pentucket from Marblehead Public Schools. She has served as assistant principal at Marblehead High School since 2022, after 12 years as a classroom teacher. She holds a bachelor’s from Boston University, and a master’s in History from Salem State College.