Back-to-School Celebration with Free Supplies Aug. 14 at the YMCA

Trouble getting ready for back to school this year? Eliot Community Human Services is having a free event Thursday afternoon to help families put it all together.

Eliot Community Human Services is throwing a Back-to-School Community Celebration for families and children in grades 8-12. Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last.

It takes place Thursday, Aug. 14, from 4-6:30 p.m., at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. Children must be present with their families to receive supplies. Pre-registration is not required. Those with questions may email Jacqui Torres at [email protected].

