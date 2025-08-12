Sullivan to Speak Before Greater Haverhill Chamber’s ‘Eggs & Issues’ Legislative Breakfast

Haverhill City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan during his 2024 inaugural address. (WHAV News photograph.)

Haverhill City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan will address, and take questions from, members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and its guests next month.

Sullivan will make a presentation before the Chamber’s Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Hampton Inn, 106 Bank Road, in Haverhill.

Eggs & Issues takes place every third Wednesday of the month.

Admission is $25 each for Greater Haverhill Chamber members and $35 each for non-members and breakfast is included. Reservations may be made online at HaverhillChamber.com.

