State Calls Services at Holy Family Hospital Haverhill ‘Essential,’ Gives Homework Before Closing Beds

The state Department of Public Health says maintaining emergency services, access to inpatient medical/surgical beds and an intensive care unit at Holy Family Hospital are essential to the community.

Last Thursday’s ruling means the hospital must file a “transition plan” within 15 days to the Department of Public Health to ensure residents continue to receive at least equivalent care. The “essential service” closure process provides a mechanism for state health officials to review proposed closings or reductions in services and to ensure that measures have been put in place to reduce community impacts and address public concerns. However, the state cannot require a hospital to keep a service open, according to a Department of Public Health spokeswoman. Diana L. Richardson, interim president and CEO for Lawrence General Hospital and the two Holy Family Hospital campuses, said her staff is already in the process of modifying the transition plan.

“This plan will outline how we will appropriately and safely care for our patients during and after this transition, accommodating inpatient needs at our Methuen and Lawrence campuses, and ensuring continuity of care and services for both our patients and the community,” she said.

Holy Family Hospital Haverhill recently made plans to close its 59 medical/surgical beds as of Oct. 1 and transfer by ambulance any emergency department patients who require admittance to either Holy Family Hospital Methuen or Lawrence General Hospital. Hospital officials argue only nine beds in the inpatient unit are currently being used, which is neither cost efficient nor safe for patients. The emergency department in Haverhill as well as its associated support services including CT scans, x-rays and testing labs would remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In an Aug. 7 letter to hospital officials, Stephen Davis, the director of the Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification, asked Holy Family officials to address its long-term commitment to maintaining emergency services in Haverhill as well as answer several questions raised by citizens who spoke out at the formal public hearing the state conducted in July. These include available transportation for patients who must be taken to neighboring hospitals, travel times to the two alternative hospitals especially during peak traffic and additional time ambulances would be out of service while making patient transfers.

The hospital also must outline a protocol for “the process that will be employed to effectively refer patients to other facilities or providers” and how the new patients will impact occupancy rates at the two alternatives. Lawrence General is currently running at 90% capacity and Holy Family Methuen is at 49% capacity, according to data provided by the hospital.

Once the transition plan is file, state health officials have 10 days to respond. After the hospital responds to any further recommendations from the state, the closure plan may proceed.

With state financial assistance, Lawrence General took over the license of the two Holy Family campuses in Methuen and Haverhill last October following the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care.

Since announcing its plans in May, Lawrence General officials have stressed they are committed to keeping an emergency department open in Haverhill. In addition, Holy Family’s behavioral health unit will remain open with the prospect that 12 more beds will be added. Officials said they are also considering adding a sleep medicine clinic to the Haverhill campus.

Richardson said, “We look forward to continuing to work closely with state and local officials, our community partners and clinical providers to ensure a smooth transition of services that prioritizes quality and safety throughout this process.”