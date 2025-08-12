Northern Essex Community College Adds Two More Programs Where Students Work at Their Own Speed

(See video below.)

Northern Essex Community College is offering two more programs using the Competency-Based Education model that allows students to progress through coursework as soon as they show mastery of the required skills.

This fall, students majoring in Business Management and those seeking a Healthcare Technician Certification will be able to complete their requirements using all CBE classes at their own pace. The College already offers an Early Childhood Education associate degree, Early Childhood Director Certificate and Early Childhood Foundational Certificate program in the Competency-Based Education model.

“It is immensely rewarding to see how far we’ve come with our CBE offerings, and to know these additional programs will allow more students to complete their degrees and college certificates,” says Northern Essex Community College Dean of Business and Professional Studies Jody Carson. “The CBE model can save students time, provide learners with maximum flexibility and give them a unique sense of ownership in their career and educational journeys.”

When it was launched in 2022, Northern Essex became the first public college in the country to offer an Early Childhood Education CBE associate degree. Many students in other degree and certificate programs may also complete their general education requirements the CBE manner.

“The launch of our Competency-Based Education Healthcare Technology program with a focus on Phlebotomy/EKG, reflects the College’s commitment to innovative, student-centered learning,” says Dean of Health Professions Kathy Hudson. “This flexible model allows students to demonstrate mastery of critical skills at their own pace while ensuring alignment with real-world healthcare standards. We’re proud to offer a pathway that prepares job-ready professionals to meet urgent workforce needs in our local healthcare community.”

All Competency-Based Education courses are online, but some may require in-person practicums. Support is available on campus and online to help students succeed.