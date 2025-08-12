Methuen to Tackle Mosquitos Next Week with Preventative Treatment

Methuen plans to take preventative steps beginning next Tuesday to control mosquito populations where people gather.

Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. said in a press release Tuesday No mosquitoes in Methuen have tested positive for West Nile Virus. However, the city is taking precautions since mosquitos in nearby communities have been found to carry the virus.

“We’re acting early to protect our residents and keep our outdoor spaces safe. These are preventive measures, and we’re working closely with our regional partners to get ahead of any risk,” Beauregard said.

The state Department of Public Health said Tuesday the risk for West Nile virus is elevated in the adjacent community of Dracut.

Methuen will coordinate with the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will spray Tuesday, Aug. 19, between 8 p.m. and midnight with a rain date of Wednesday, Aug. 20.Locations to be treated are Raymond J. Martin Riverside Park, Riverside Drive; Francis Morse Park, Burnham Road; Marsh Grammar School; Gill Avenue Playground; Tenney Grammar School; Nicholson Stadium; Timony Grammar School; Methuen High School; Comprehensive Grammar School; Veterans Memorial Park, Milk Street; Ashford Street Playground; Sargent School Field, West Ayer Street; Shorty DeGaspe Park, Mystic Street; Methuen Public Schools Administration Offices, 9 Branch Street; Saint Ann’s Home and School; and; Neil Playstead, Lawrence Street.

The two products will be used are Suspend Polyzone, a long-lasting barrier treatment effective for up to 90 days, and Zenivex E4-RT, a reduced-risk adulticide with no synergist additives, providing quick and effective mosquito knockdown. Application will be performed by a marked, mid-sized white Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District pickup truck driving slowly with yellow safety lights on.

Residents and pets are advised to remain indoors while the truck passes and windows may be reopened 30 minutes afterward. Air conditioners may remain on during the application.