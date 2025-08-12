Armenian Food and Music at Upcoming Holy Archangels Picnic

Holy Archangels Armenian Church’s annual Armenian Picnic is coming up with food, music and a raffle.

The annual event features Armenian food, including lamb, chicken and losh kebabs; kheyma, and pastries, all of which can be washed down with Armenian coffee. Hot dogs and chips as well as vegetarian options will also be provided. A dollar from each meal purchased goes towards the Armenian Clergy Fund for those who serve border town villages.

Attendees will also enjoy Armenian music from the Jason Naroian Ensemble. In addition to the food and music, a raffle will also be held.

The picnic takes place Sunday, Aug. 24, from noon-5 p.m., at Holy Archangels Armenian Church, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

The church is also seeking volunteers 10 and up to help. There is a signup sheet in the church’s foyer.