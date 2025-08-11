Quilts Made by Children’s Now on Display at Haverhill Public Library

Two colorful quilts made by preschoolers at the Marigold Montessori School are on display outside the Children’s Room at the Haverhill Public Library through the end of August.

The quilts, one with handprints and the second of embroidered letters, are part of a project the school undertook to explore the rich handicrafts that are part of the region’s heritage, explained teacher Jennifer Khalsa-Shimmel.

“This exhibit explores the stories and art found in the sewists, weavers and more from different cultures in the Merrimack Valley,” Khalsa-Shimmel said. “In doing this with the children, we also hope to connect our larger Haverhill community to this remembrance by sharing the stories, songs and art that inspired the children and their contributions.”

The quilts will also be displayed at the Wildflower Schools Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 6, which will be held on the Harbor Place boardwalk outside Barrio restaurant in downtown Haverhill.

Marigold Montessori School, 26 White St., is one of three Montessori curriculum schools in Haverhill that are part of the Wildflower Montessori program based in Cambridge. The other two are Snowdrop Montessori School, 181 Washington St., and Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St.