Lawrence General, Holy Family Hospitals Earn American Heart Association Honors

Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital said Monday all three of its hospital campuses were honored with the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” awards for the hospitals’ commitment to providing cardiovascular care that improves outcomes, saves lives and reduces disability.

Holy Family Hospital – Methuen received the Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award, while Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill both earned the Stroke Silver Plus award. Additionally, Lawrence General Hospital was awarded the Resuscitation Bronze award.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our excellence in delivering the highest standard of cardiovascular care to the Merrimack Valley,” said Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital Interim President and CEO Diana Richardson. “By consistently following the latest, evidence-based guidelines, our care teams are helping patients recover more fully and return to their lives faster. This reinforces our steadfast commitment to accessible, high-quality care for all of the communities across the region.”

Get With The Guidelines is a quality improvement program developed by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association focused on ensuring patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Both Get With The Guidelines – Stroke and Resuscitation are in-hospital programs that can reduce the long-term effects of a cardiovascular event and help prevent death.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association 2025 Statistical Update. Studies also show that when health care providers consistently adhere to guideline-directed treatment protocols, patient outcomes improve, including reduced length-of-stay, lower 30 day readmissions, more equitable care and survival benefits.

Lawrence General and Holy Family also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized.