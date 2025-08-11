House Advances Haverhill Home Rule Petition to Expand Health Board to Five Members

The Haverhill Board of Health is a step closer to expanding from three to five members.

The state House of Representatives approved sending the city’s home rule petition to enlarge the committee to a required third reading. The city’s petition has been making its way through the legislature since April when it was referred to the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government.

As WHAV reported first last October, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett asked city councilors to approve sending the request to the State House after she pointed out a growing problem.

“It kind of showed itself, a three-person board is a little tricky if people are out sick or the doctor that is on the panel was working and away. It became difficult,” she said.

The legislation, filed by Rep. Andy X. Vargas authorizes the mayor to names members to terms of up to three years. The petition is necessary because state law specifies health boards have three members. The bill still requires approval of the Senate and governor to take effect.

Currently, the Haverhill Board of Health is comprised of Chairman Peter Carbone and members Dr. Romie Mundy and Barbara Costello.