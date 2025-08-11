Haverhill Touchdown Club Holds Meet the Coach Night Thursday

There’s a chance to join the huddle Thursday as Haverhill High School and the Haverhill Touchdown Club get ready for the 2025 football season.

Head Coach Rob Pike offers words about the upcoming season and take questions from the audience during the Haverhill Touchdown Club’s Meet the Coach Night. There, attendees will have the chance to mingle with Pike and other Haverhill High football staff. Pike is a History teacher at the high school and has been the head football coach since early 2023. This year will be Pike’s third season with the players.

The Club is a nonprofit devoted to supporting Haverhill football players, fans and athletics in general.

Meet the Coach Night takes place Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Garibaldi Club, 86 Washington St., Haverhill.