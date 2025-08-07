Whittier Tech Foundation Golf Tourney Sells Out, But Lunch Remains Available Aug. 11

There are no slots left for golfers during Monday’s Whittier Tech Educational Foundation annual golf tournament Monday, but supporters and enthusiasts may still join for lunch that day.

Golfers gather Monday, Aug. 11, for a 7 a.m. registration and 8 a.m. shot gun start, at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick St., Haverhill. Lunch-only reservations are available for $45 with the meal scheduled at 1 p.m. Sponsorships, beginning at $100, also remain available.

Proceeds benefit Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

There’s more at WhittierTech.org.