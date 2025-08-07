Rev. Besse-Rankin to Serve as Interim Minister at Atkinson Congregational Church

Rev. Paige Besse-Rankin begins serving as interim pastor Sept. 8 at Atkinson Congregational Church.

Besse-Rankin’s first worship service in Atkinson is scheduled for Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m.—a new Sunday worship start time. She takes over upon the retirement of Rev. Jim Thomas.

“As I leave ACC, the congregation will undoubtedly be in excellent hands, knowing Paige is stepping in as interim pastor,” said Thomas.

Besse-Rankin is also the interim pastor at nearby Hampstead Congregational Church and will continue in that role. Hampstead Congregational Church will also have a new start time, 9 a.m., beginning Sept. 14, allowing Besse-Rankin to move between the churches to deliver services at both. Sunday worship start times will be reevaluated in January.

She said, “I’m honored to be called to serve through this transition into a shared reality for both congregations. This will strengthen the ministries of both congregations and open up many new ways of serving our communities.”

Both churches are starting searches for a settled pastor who serve both congregations. Officials note shared pastorships are not new to either church. The two shared a single pastor from 1946 to 1965.

Besse-Rankin has more than 30 years of experience serving the United Church of Christ in both settled and interim pastoral positions across the U.S. She earned her Master of Divinity degree at Andover Newton Theological Seminary and is credentialed by the Interim Ministry Network. Besse-Rankin is married to Rev. Gordon Rankin, the conference minister at the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ. Their daughter, Emily, is a graduate of Piedmont University.