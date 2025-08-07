Peddler’s Daughter Puts on 20th Annual Golf Tournament for Charity

Haverhill’s Peddler’s Daughter calls “fore” golfers to join them at its 20th annual golf tournament next month.

The yearly event aims to earn money for select organizations in the area. This year, beneficiaries include the New Hampshire Wolves Irish Hurling Club and the Nashua PAL Mounted Unit in memory of beloved Nashua local, Jeremy Amazeen.

Amazeen will be further commemorated by the introduction of the Jeremy Amazeen “Real Deal” Memorial Cup. The cup will be awarded to the first place team.

Should anyone land a hole in one while playing the tournament, there is a $10,000 cash prize.

All participants get to play 18 holes of golf with a cart, and receive a gift bag, golf shirt and refreshments on the course. The event does not conclude with the 18th hole, but rather lunch, award presentations and raffles are scheduled to take place at the Peddler’s Daughter location at 48 Main St. in Nashua, N.H., after play has concluded.

The event is set for Monday, Sept. 15, and takes place starting at 7:30 a.m., at the Overlook Country Club, 5 Overlook Drive, Hollis, N.H. Four-person teams may register at thepeddlersdaughter.com for $150 per person. Questions may be emailed to [email protected].