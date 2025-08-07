Haverhill Schools Erect Playground Signs to Assist Communication by Nonverbal or Minimally Verbal Pupils

Haverhill students that are nonverbal or minimally verbal will be able to point to symbols and drawings on large outdoor signs to help them communicate their needs or how they feel.

Displays went up this week along playgrounds at five schools and feature colorful drawings of physical and emotional expressions, various play activities, common objects or destinations, hand signals and other symbols. Haverhill Public Schools Assistant Director of Special Education Forreste DeGroot explains how the signs help students.

“When they’re on the playground, maybe their device is down, and they need to access something that’s larger, they can come and use these to communicate what they need when they are outside playing,” she said.

Called, augmentative communication boards, school staff explained, the signs display symbols, words or pictures to help those with speech or language challenges express themselves. Displays use common playground phrases such as “I want to play,” “Push me” or “My turn” to support social interaction, reduce frustration and encourage peer engagement. They also help other children learn to communicate more effectively with their peers who use alternative forms of expression.

Executive Director of Student Support Services Deborah Ibanez explains the intent is to promote inclusion and make schools more accessible for all students.

“No matter what their disability is, we will always try our best to use alternative modes of communication, if needed, so their needs are met,” she said.

Ibanez said the signs are paid through one of the many special education grants the school department wins annually.

Pentucket Lake Principal James Brennan helped install a sign at the playground behind the school.

“I think this is a great addition to our playground. When the students come out to the playground, they’ll be able to access the board just like they would use their device in a classroom,” he said.

Besides Pentucket Lake, boards went up at Golden Hill, Bradford Elementary, Silver Hill and William H. Moody Schools.