Haverhill Public Library Offers Adult Tie-Dye Classes Aug. 9 and 16

WHAV News Staff By |

Michelle Shuster, in pink, tries her hand at tie-dyeing during an Adult Tie-Dye with Amanda Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library. (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education, arts and culture and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Amanda Levy is once again offering adult tie-dye classes at the Haverhill Public Library.

The next Adult Tie-Dye with Amanda session is Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. The workshop is free to adults 18 and over, but registration is required.

Participants should bring a plain tee shirt or other small item to dye outside on the library’s lawn. When she isn’t teaching art classes Levy works on the reference desk at the library.

A second session is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration for either session may be made online at HaverhillPL.org or by calling the library at 978-373-1586.

Comments are closed.