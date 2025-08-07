Haverhill Public Library Offers Adult Tie-Dye Classes Aug. 9 and 16

Amanda Levy is once again offering adult tie-dye classes at the Haverhill Public Library.

The next Adult Tie-Dye with Amanda session is Saturday, Aug. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. The workshop is free to adults 18 and over, but registration is required.

Participants should bring a plain tee shirt or other small item to dye outside on the library’s lawn. When she isn’t teaching art classes Levy works on the reference desk at the library.

A second session is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration for either session may be made online at HaverhillPL.org or by calling the library at 978-373-1586.