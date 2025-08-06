UTEC Seeks New Mattress Recycling Workspace; Serves Haverhill, Area Communities

UTEC, the social justice nonprofit, which recycles old mattresses while providing jobs for at-risk young adults, is in search of 15,000 to 20,000 square-feet of air-conditioned warehouse and workspace with multiple loading docks by the end of the year.

Currently, UTEC rents a property in Lawrence owned by Lawrence CommunityWorks. The space, however, is slated to become affordable housing.

“UTEC’s mattress recycling program is a model for what real second chances look like,” said state Sen. Pavel M. Payano. “It combines environmental stewardship with workforce development and community reinvestment.”

UTEC, which also maintains an office on Winter Street in Haverhill, provides curbside mattress pickup to Haverhill residents for $35. Old mattresses may also be dropped off at the Haverhill Recycling Center, 95 Downing Ave., for $25. UTEC provides a similar service in Methuen and North Andover for $40. Methuen provides free pickup to residents 62 and older.

UTEC processes about 35,000 discarded mattresses a year. Most of its mattress recycling workers are between 18 and 25 and have been involved with the criminal justice system. Those with properties may email Jessica Parker, UTEC’s chief operating officer, at [email protected].