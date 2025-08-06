Haverhill Public Library Special Collections Researchers Offer Special Hours Saturday

Haverhill Public Library. (WHAV News file photograph.)

The Special Collections Team at the Haverhill Public Library is offering researchers the chance to meet with them during drop-in, open hours one Saturday a month.

The next opportunity is this Saturday, Aug 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Special Collections team will be on hand to help with researching documents in the library’s collection.

While an appointment is not required, those traveling at a distance are welcome to call the library at 978-373-1586 to reserve a time.

The Special Collections Team also takes online research requests. The fee is $10 for up to 30 minutes of staff time. Requests are taken at library’s website, HaverhillPL.org via a form.

