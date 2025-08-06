411 Cares Completes Successful 10,000-Can ‘Tuna in July’ with Help from Haverhill Bank

411 Cares, a Haverhill-based nonprofit, says it achieved its goal of collecting 10,000 cans of tuna during its “Tuna in July” campaign.

The organization admitted the goal was “ambitious,” but now can deliver the protein source for its daily lunch program for local veterans and families. It credits the final, successful push to a $1,500 grant from Haverhill Bank.

“We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by the incredible generosity of our community,” said Gilliane Melvin, director of strategic planning and a 411 Cares board member. “Reaching 10,000 cans of tuna is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together. The timing of this achievement couldn’t be better, as we head into a season where the need for food assistance often increases.”

The $1,500 Haverhill Bank enables the organization to purchase an additional 1,700 cans of tuna, allowing us to meet this year’s goal.

Collected tuna will be distributed through 411 Cares’ network of food pantries and community kitchens.