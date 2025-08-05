Service Aug. 16 for Gigliotti Who Died While in Custody; No Official Cause of Death Yet Available

The man who died during, what was described as, a “struggle” with Haverhill Police July 11 will be remembered during calling hours and a funeral service Saturday, Aug. 16.

According to his obituary released Tuesday, Francis P. Gigliotti II was a Haverhill High School graduate and worked in construction, most recently for Teddy Bear Roofing. The obituary adds he was proud of his American Indian heritage, enjoyed listening to music on his headphones while walking, liked to go shopping and loved people and animals, especially his kitten Bumbelina.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said her office received a death certificate Monday for registration purposes only. She explained the death certificate is “pending” and will be amended when the cause of death has been established by the medical examiner.

“That is fairly common, not for every death, but if there’s an unattended death or an investigation needs to be done,” she said.

Although the 43-year-old’s body was released to the funeral home, an assigned medical examiner often does not immediately issue a cause of death. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner says in literature, “the results of such testing may take several weeks to finalize.” In any event, the office goes on to note that while a death certificate is public, “By law, autopsy reports are not public records. Autopsy reports can be requested by the legal next of kin or those with written permission from the next of kin.”

During a July 21 press conference, which included a presentation of various bystander and city video footage, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the investigation is ongoing.

Gigliotti was the son of Francis P. Gigliotti and Mary E. (Joseph) Clohecy. He is survived by his partner of 10 years, fiancée Michele B. Rooney and his daughter Mariah Delgado; nieces Albanee Gigliotti, Briana Gigliotti, Laura Torres and Latecia Torres; nephew Erick Gordon’ as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Tony Gigliotti and sisters Catherine Gigliotti, Lydia Gigliotti and Evelina Gigliotti.

Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16, from 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral home chapel service at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.