Poet Comeau Releases ‘The President and the Sheik,’ a Fable About Democracy

Haverhill native and poet Raymond F. Comeau reminds us of the fragility of democracy in his latest work, “The President and the Sheik,” which he describes as a fable in the tradition of Aesop and La Fontaine.
Comeau selected Michelangelo’s Renaissance sculpture of David as a visual to represent the poem. David, looking toward Rome, has come to represent civil liberties in the Republic of Florence, an independent city-state threatened on all sides by more powerful rival states. Comeau notes many democracies have fallen, citing as more recent examples, Germany, Italy, Chile, Argentina and the Philippines.
Comeau, now of Belmont, is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
THE PRESIDENT AND THE SHEIK
(a fable)
Once upon time
In a land democracy ruled
A president went to Arabia
And met with a sheik
He can do whatever he wants
The president said to himself
I’ll try it at home
So using a tactic of sheiks
He muzzled the opposition
Judges journalists
intellectuals poll workers
Anyone he deemed a threat
And he rewarded like a good sheik
Family ties and loyalty vows
His followers went along
But enemies alas multiplied
What danger there was
Easy to wound
Democracy is hard to kill
But once wounded
Like a tiger’s broken leg
It is prey to many foes
© Raymond Comeau May 2025