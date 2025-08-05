Poet Comeau Releases ‘The President and the Sheik,’ a Fable About Democracy

Haverhill native and poet Raymond F. Comeau reminds us of the fragility of democracy in his latest work, “The President and the Sheik,” which he describes as a fable in the tradition of Aesop and La Fontaine.

Comeau selected Michelangelo’s Renaissance sculpture of David as a visual to represent the poem. David, looking toward Rome, has come to represent civil liberties in the Republic of Florence, an independent city-state threatened on all sides by more powerful rival states. Comeau notes many democracies have fallen, citing as more recent examples, Germany, Italy, Chile, Argentina and the Philippines.

Comeau, now of Belmont, is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

THE PRESIDENT AND THE SHEIK

(a fable)

Once upon time

In a land democracy ruled

A president went to Arabia

And met with a sheik

He can do whatever he wants

The president said to himself

I’ll try it at home

So using a tactic of sheiks

He muzzled the opposition

Judges journalists

intellectuals poll workers

Anyone he deemed a threat

And he rewarded like a good sheik

Family ties and loyalty vows

His followers went along

But enemies alas multiplied

What danger there was

Easy to wound

Democracy is hard to kill

But once wounded

Like a tiger’s broken leg

It is prey to many foes

© Raymond Comeau May 2025