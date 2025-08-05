Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Networking at Vivacino Italian Restaurant

Vivacino Italian Restaurant in North Andover is hosting members and guests of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a business networking mixer.

There will be opportunities to meet new business prospects, nibble on appetizers and have a chance to win door prizes.

The mixer takes place Monday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m., at Vivacino Italian Restaurant, 220 Sutton St., in North Andover. Admission is $10 each for members and $20 each for non-members. Spaces may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.