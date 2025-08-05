Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Networking at Vivacino Italian Restaurant

A previous Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce event at Wang’s Table in Downtown Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph.)

Vivacino Italian Restaurant in North Andover is hosting members and guests of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce next Monday for a business networking mixer.

There will be opportunities to meet new business prospects, nibble on appetizers and have a chance to win door prizes.

The mixer takes place Monday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m., at Vivacino Italian Restaurant, 220 Sutton St., in North Andover. Admission is $10 each for members and $20 each for non-members. Spaces may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

