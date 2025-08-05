Groveland Days Celebrate Town’s 175th Birthday with Games, Food, Market Sept. 5-7

This year’s Groveland Day will actually be held over three days in September and will celebrate the town’s 175th birthday.

An inaugural pickleball game, the third annual corn hole tournament and a rematch of the Battle of the Badges Softball Game pitting the Groveland Police Department against the Groveland Fire Department will open festivities Friday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at the Pines Recreation Area, off Main Street. A kickoff party takes place from 5 until 8:30 p.m. featuring food from Haverhill’s Hidden Pig restaurant, sweet treats from Nice Ice Baby and a beer tent sponsored by True North.

The Grand Hometown Pride Parade featuring bands, floats, classic cars and community groups steps off Saturday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. The parade marches from Merritt Avenue down School Street to Elm Park ending at Town Hall. Those interested in entering the parade must register with Annie Schindler by email at [email protected].

Kids games, book sale, cake walk, pony rides, face painting, live music and a demonstration of martial arts follows the parade on Saturday along with the Groveland Day Farmers Market and Crafts Fair. Last year, more than 60 vendors participated. Events at the Pines Recreation Area run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7, features an inaugural Family Softball Game, starting at 7 a.m.

The cost to participate in the corn hole tournament is $60 per team and first prize is $300. Pickleball registration is $40 per team with registration limited to 20 doubles teams. The first, second and third place teams receive gift cards from local businesses. Families interested in participating in the softball game are asked to register by Friday, Aug. 15. The cost is $100. The cost to participate in the farmers market and craft fair is $35. The food vendor fee is $75.

The Groveland Day Committee is also soliciting donations and sponsorships.

There is more information and registration for the corn hole, pickleball or family softball tournaments and vendor fair on the Groveland town website, GrovelandMA.com.