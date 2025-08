The school year is nearly here, and Calvary Baptist Church is having a free Back-to-School Community Block Party with food, contests, music, speakers and a chance to make connections.

There will also be free backpacks, supplies and gift cards for all in need. Community Action will also be present to share resources.

The Back-to-School Community Block Party takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, from noon-4 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill.