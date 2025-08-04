State Awards Tutors to North Andover, Other School Systems for ‘High-Dosage’ Literacy

North Andover, Lawrence and Andover Public Schools were among 272 schools statewide elected to receive free, “high-dosage” early literacy tutoring this school year.

The school systems were awarded state grants, designed to help students in kindergarten through third grade build foundational reading skills—with Grade 1 as the top priority. High-dosage tutoring is described as providing one-on-one or small-group tutoring sessions multiple times a week for at least 10 weeks.

“It’s crucial for our teachers and schools to have access to the resources they need to support every young reader,” said Gov. Maura Healey, who agreed to allocate $25 million to the plan from the state’s Fair Share tax.

Offered through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, this program will provide participating schools and districts with tutors at no cost to the school or student. The tutoring will offer flexible models—including in-person and virtual formats—designed to meet local needs during and after the school day. The state selected qualified tutoring providers to partner with the schools.

“When our schools have access to evidence-based, culturally sustaining tutoring options, students are more likely to achieve the critical milestone of reading proficiently by third grade,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. “This opportunity targets first grade, a crucial year for learning to read.”

The opportunity was open to all Massachusetts public schools with districts required to show they use a high-quality early literacy model, which tutoring will strengthen.