New Pentucket Bank Pavilion Opens at Merrimack Valley YMCA’s Camp Otter in Salem, NH

Pentucket Bank and the Merrimack Valley YMCA last week celebrated the new Pentucket Bank Pavilion at Camp Otter in Salem, N.H., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For the 280 children attending summer camp each week at Camp Otter on Captain’s Pond, the pavilion is where they eat lunch, gather with counselors and participate in crafts and activities. For the Merrimack Valley YMCA, the new timber-frame pavilion completes a long-term goal to upgrade and improve the camper experience. It was completed in June 2025 thanks to a gift of $100,000 from the Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation.

“Thanks to the investment by Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation, we have built a safe, permanent structure that will be well-used during our camp weeks and other programming at Camp Otter,” said Merrimack Valley YMCA President and CEO Francis J. Kenneally III, a Camp Otter program director at one time.

The previous pavilion structure was part of the camp property when the Y purchased it in 1957 for a co-ed day camp serving youth ages 6 to 13 years old.

Steve Jaskelevicus, president and CEO of Pentucket Bank and president of the Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation, said “The new Pentucket Bank Pavilion at Camp Otter stands as a lasting symbol of our commitment to the YMCA and to the families and children it serves. Through the Foundation, we’re honored to invest in meaningful partnerships that strengthen our community for generations to come.”

Nearly 800 children will attend Camp Otter for summer 2025. Camp Otter has a staff of 51 as well as 17 counselors-in-training, a program that provides leadership development for teens ages 14-16. Along with Camp Otter, the Y’s two overnight camps on Lake Winnipesaukee serve more than 1,000 youth this summer.