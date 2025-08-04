Hallsworth Seeks to Carry On Northern Essex Community College Legacy By Creating Endowment

A Northern Essex Community College educator and nurse wants to ensure her philosophy and approach continue into future generations as she establishes a special endowment to not only provide scholarships for eligible students, but help offset related expenses.

A graduate of the class of 1971, Sylvia Hallsworth is an assistant dean emerita of health professions at the college. She established the Dr. Sylvia G. Hallsworth Fund to award annual scholarships and cover certain healthcare program costs, such as pins for graduating nursing students. The fund is an acknowledgment of her observations and experience.

“No student ever did the academic journey alone”

Too often in her career, Hallsworth said she watched as students’ outside financial responsibilities took precedence over education, forcing some to reduce their course load or drop out of school altogether. The scholarship, available to any healthcare program student with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and with demonstrated financial need, will be distributed each fall beginning in 2026.

Hallsworth called her endowment, “the natural thing to do” to help students in need.

“I contributed this donation in honor of all the students who want to become nurses and for some reason—maybe financial, maybe family-related—feel they can’t,” she explains. “I contributed so that students won’t have to make that tough choice going forward.”

Hallsworth’s knowledge of student challenges comes firsthand. Her experience dates back to 1969 when she first stepped foot on campus as a member of Northern Essex’s second nursing class. At that time, she was working as an aid at local hospitals, having earned some credentials through a three-year nursing program, while managing a full-time course-load and responsibilities at home. Despite the difficult balance her schedule required, she went on to graduate in two years with the highest score in her class and soon after obtained a full-time role at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

Hallsworth decided to return to the college in 1975 as an evening psychiatric nursing program instructor while pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Lowell State College (now UMass Lowell) and later a master’s degree at Boston University and doctorate.

By 1983, Hallsworth was the director of the college’s registered nursing program and, by the 1990s, played a foundational role in implementing and expanding healthcare program offerings on the college’s Lawrence Campus. For her leadership contributions, she was granted an Outstanding Alumni Award in 1995. She was appointed as a two-time chair and member of the Merrimack Valley Nursing Task Force and a member of the Governor’s Commission on Nursing. She retired as assistant dean of health professions in 2002.