Greater Haverhill Indivisible to Screen Reich Documentary ‘Inequality for All’

WHAV News Staff By |

“Inequality for All” by former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education, arts and culture and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Greater Haverhill Indivisible is offering a free screening of Robert Reich’s documentary “Inequality for All.”

The 2013 film will be shown Friday, Aug. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Merrimack Room on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Reich is a professor and best-selling author. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration and worked in the Ford and Carter administrations. In the film, Reich demonstrates how the widening income gap has, in his opinion, had a devastating impact on the American economy. Reich uses humor and a wide array of facts to explain how why believes the issue of economic inequality endangers democracy.

The movie will be followed by a 30-minute discussion.

Comments are closed.