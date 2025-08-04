Greater Haverhill Indivisible to Screen Reich Documentary ‘Inequality for All’

Greater Haverhill Indivisible is offering a free screening of Robert Reich’s documentary “Inequality for All.”

The 2013 film will be shown Friday, Aug. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Merrimack Room on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Reich is a professor and best-selling author. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration and worked in the Ford and Carter administrations. In the film, Reich demonstrates how the widening income gap has, in his opinion, had a devastating impact on the American economy. Reich uses humor and a wide array of facts to explain how why believes the issue of economic inequality endangers democracy.

The movie will be followed by a 30-minute discussion.