Atkinson Home Fire Leaves Home ‘Uninhabitable,’ Displaces Residents and Dogs

An Atkinson, N.H., home is deemed “uninhabitable” following a basement fire early yesterday morning.

The Atkinson Fire Department reported it received a 911 call at 5:13 a.m., reporting smoke at a Hoyt Circle home. Plaistow Communications dispatched Atkinson Fire, along with automatic mutual aid departments.

Upon arrival, Atkinson’s Engine 3 found, what was described as, “light smoke” and found a fire in the basement near the electrical panel. Atkinson was aided fighting the fire by crews from Salem, Hampstead, Plaistow, Danville, Sandown and Derry, N.H. A Haverhill engine and a Newton, N.H., tanker also provided station coverage for Atkinson Fire.

In an assessment released last night, Atkinson Fire reported “significant damage” at the home. Three residents and two dogs were safely evacuated, but are displaced.